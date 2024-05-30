russia suffers losses: 1,160 servicemen were killed in a day

During the day, the russian federation lost 1,160 personnel. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Combat losses of russians for the period from 24.02.22 to 30.05.24:

- Personnel: 506260 (+1160).

- Tanks: 7710 (+10).

- Armored combat vehicles: 14913 (+22).

- Artillery systems: 13101 (+35).

- MLRS: 1088 (+1).

- Air defense systems: 815.

- Aircraft: 357.

- Helicopters: 326.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 10532 (+22).

- Cruise missiles: 2222.

- Ships/boats: 27.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automobile equipment and tankers: 17849 (+53).

- Special equipment: 2153 (+11).

Over the day, 1,300 russian troops were killed