russia suffers losses: 1,160 servicemen were killed in a day
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, the russian federation lost 1,160 military personnel, resulting in its total combat losses of 506,260 people since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
During the day, the russian federation lost 1,160 personnel. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
Combat losses of russians for the period from 24.02.22 to 30.05.24:
- Personnel: 506260 (+1160).
- Tanks: 7710 (+10).
- Armored combat vehicles: 14913 (+22).
- Artillery systems: 13101 (+35).
- MLRS: 1088 (+1).
- Air defense systems: 815.
- Aircraft: 357.
- Helicopters: 326.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 10532 (+22).
- Cruise missiles: 2222.
- Ships/boats: 27.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automobile equipment and tankers: 17849 (+53).
- Special equipment: 2153 (+11).
Over the day, 1,300 russian troops were killed29.05.24, 08:01 • 21345 views