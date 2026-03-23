Russia struck Druzhkivka with eight aerial bombs – there are wounded, fires broke out

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops launched a series of airstrikes on the city of Druzhkivka, injuring two people and causing destruction and fires. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

Details

According to rescuers, at least eight aerial bombs struck various districts of the city. As a result of the attack, two people were injured.

Rescuers provided first aid to the victims, evacuated them from the dangerous zone, and handed them over to ambulance workers. - reported the State Emergency Service.

Fires also broke out as a result of the shelling. In particular, an administrative building and a garage in an industrial zone caught fire. Firefighters managed to localize the blaze over an area of 360 square meters, but due to the threat of repeated strikes, they were forced to temporarily suspend operations.

That same night, the residential sector of Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district, also came under enemy fire – a private house caught fire there. Rescuers localized the roof fire but were also forced to suspend extinguishing due to the danger of repeated shelling.

In addition, a fire broke out in a private residential building in Kramatorsk as a result of the attack. It was extinguished over an area of about 100 square meters.

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