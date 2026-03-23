Russia tried to attack Poltava region several times in 24 hours - what is known about the consequences

Over the past day, Poltava region has experienced several attempts of Russian attacks, fragments of enemy drones were recorded in three districts, there are consequences, Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Over the past day, the enemy tried to attack Poltava region several times. Air defense was working. The fall of enemy UAVs and their fragments was recorded in Kremenchuk, Poltava, and Myrhorod districts. - Dyakivnych reported.

According to the head of the RMA:

in Myrhorod district, window glazing and wall decoration of an inactive educational institution and a residential building were damaged. A car was also damaged;

in Poltava district, a drone fell in an open area. Dry grass caught fire, which was promptly extinguished by State Emergency Service units;

in Kremenchuk district - no consequences.

"In all cases, there were no casualties," he said.

134 battles on the front line in 24 hours, the enemy used over 9,000 drones - General Staff map