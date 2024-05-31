Russia seeks to use Ukrainian refugees in Europe for propaganda-disinformation counteraction Center

The Russians do not hide their intentions to use the Ukrainians who left for Europe for their own propaganda against Ukraine. This was stated in the Center for Countering Disinformation, reports UNN.

The Center cites the statement of one of the deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Oleg matveichev. According to him, Moscow should make every effort to "attract" Ukrainians in Europe who do not want to mobilize for the defense of the motherland.

the Russian official assures that this approach will help Russia in propaganda aimed at residents of the occupied and front-line territories. They say that in this way Moscow will show that it appreciates these people and is supposedly ready to take care of them, unlike Ukraine. At the same time, the MP calls for "strict filtering".

At the same time, the Center for Countering Disinformation notes that the Russians do not plan to help the Ukrainians and urge not to succumb to hostile manipulations.

The main goal of Russia in this situation, as its representatives openly say, is not to help Ukrainians in difficulties, but to use them to achieve their propaganda goals, as well as to get economic benefits from the appearance of new workers on their labor market - stated in the GPA.

