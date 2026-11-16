Russia seeks leadership positions at the UN telecommunications agency - Reuters

Russia hopes to obtain leadership positions in the UN International Telecommunication Union on Monday, November 16. Diplomats say this is part of Moscow’s efforts to overcome international isolation caused by the war in Ukraine and strengthen its control over digital technologies. Reuters reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to UN diplomats, reluctance to openly oppose Russia at the United Nations is gradually growing. Some countries are beginning to restore trade relations and security cooperation with the Russian Federation as the conflict drags on.

Some UN diplomats say Russia is using growing war fatigue to secure positions that could strengthen its influence at the United Nations.

Moscow hopes to obtain two leadership positions in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) during elections for dozens of posts held at a meeting in Doha, the capital of Qatar. The decisions are made by the 194 countries that are ITU members.

Their election would demonstrate that Russia is returning to the multilateral system. Within the UN system, there is already fatigue with Ukraine - said a Western diplomat who wished to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Last year, Russia failed in its attempt to obtain a seat on the governing body of the World Health Organization, and in 2023 it failed to secure enough votes to return to the UN Human Rights Council, the United Nations’ principal human rights body, based in Geneva.

Moscow’s chances of obtaining such positions are increasing because some states now seek to normalize trade relations and security cooperation with Russia and therefore do not want to openly oppose it at the UN, another UN diplomat said.

Russia’s diplomatic mission to the UN in Geneva declined to comment.

Destruction and cyberattacks

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk, said that Russian attacks had caused more than $2.5 billion in damage to Ukraine’s telecommunications infrastructure, not including cyberattacks.

Such behavior should not be encouraged - he told Reuters.

The International Telecommunication Union, one of the oldest UN agencies, is headquartered in Geneva but holds major conferences in various countries around the world. The organization was founded in 1865 to coordinate the work of telegraph services. Today, it allocates the global radio-frequency spectrum and participates in developing standards for artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technologies.

Countries are actively competing for positions in the ITU because victory gives them greater influence over important issues, including artificial intelligence standards and the global allocation of the radio-frequency spectrum.

American Doreen Bogdan-Martin was re-elected Secretary-General of the ITU during the meeting in Doha on Thursday.

Western diplomats express concern that, in their view, Russia’s presence in leadership positions will have a negative reputational effect, as well as concern over the strengthening of its influence on telecommunications policy.

The Geneva-based International Telecommunication Union previously found complaints regarding Russian interference with satellite signals to be justified. A proposal initiated by Lithuania is currently under consideration that would introduce stricter measures to counter such attacks.

One of the positions Russia is seeking is a seat on the Radio Regulations Board, which considers such complaints. Russia is competing for two seats in its region against Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The other position is a seat on the 48-member council, which influences the organization’s budget, strategy and administrative activities.

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