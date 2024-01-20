Russia reports downed drone in Oryol region

Russian air defense systems allegedly shot down a Ukrainian drone over the Oryol region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, this happened on January 20 at about 22:30 Moscow time.

Recall

On the night of January 20 , one of the enemy attack drones used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine was shot down over Odesa region.