Russia reports an attack by 31 drones on 4 regions of the aggressor
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy's Ministry of Defense announced the interception and destruction of 31 UAVs over four regions: Voronezh (16), Belgorod (9), Rostov (5) and Kursk (1). There is no information about damages.
The enemy reports the downing of 31 drones in four regions of the terrorist country. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, reports UNN.
Details
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, 31 unmanned vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems last night. According to the agency, the attack was carried out on four Russian regions: Voronezh, Belgorod, Rostov and Kursk.
In particular, according to representatives of the Ministry of Defense, 16 UAVs were shot down over the Voronezh region, nine over the Belgorod region, five over the Rostov region, and one over the Kursk region.
The enemy side does not specify whether any damage was caused as a result of the attacks, but notes that all aircraft were destroyed on approach to their targets.
