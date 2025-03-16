In Russia, cars of Z-activists are burning: the "ATESH" movement is destroying the property of supporters of the regime
Kyiv • UNN
The "ATESH" military movement reports the destruction of a car belonging to a supporter of the Russian regime in Nizhny Tagil. This is a reminder that supporting the Kremlin is dangerous even in the Russian hinterland.
Z-activists' cars are burning all over Russia. This was reported by the military movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", reports UNN.
Details
In Nizhny Tagil, as a result of the actions of an activist of the ATESH movement, a car belonging to a supporter of the Russian regime was destroyed. The incident became another reminder that even in the heartland of the aggressor country, one cannot remain safe while supporting the terrorist policies of the Kremlin.
At this time, the situation on the streets of the country is becoming increasingly tense, and the number of supporters of Z-symbols, as well as those who are still trying to ignore the consequences of their choice, is gradually decreasing.
The destruction of cars of activists expressing support for the war is just one of the forms of struggle for justice that is taking place in Russia. At the same time, residents of the country who continue to support the occupation and war crimes must realize that responsibility has no borders - even beyond the Urals, you cannot escape the truth.
Reminder
Earlier, ATESH partisans in a military unit in the Moscow region organized a sabotage with the arson of the occupiers' equipment. The incident caused panic among the personnel and an investigation by the command.
Russian military personnel are being denied leave due to a shortage of people in units in the Kherson region - ATESH14.03.25, 20:31 • 15935 views