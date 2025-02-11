Russia releases American prisoner Mark Vogel: what is known

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Russia releases American prisoner Mark Vogel: what is known

Russia releases American prisoner Mark Vogel: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will return from Russia with the released American teacher Mark Vogel. Vogel was sentenced to 14 years in prison for trying to import medical cannabis into Russia.

Today, February 11, the US and Russia have exchanged prisoners. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff is returning home with the released American citizen Mark Vogel. This was announced by US President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on social network X, UNN reports.

Today, President Donald. Trump and his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, can announce that Mr. Witkoff is leaving Russian airspace with Mark Vogel, the American who was detained by Russia. President Trump, Steve Witkoff, and presidential advisors agreed to the exchange, which is a show of good faith on the part of the Russians and a sign that we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and horrific war in Ukraine 

- Waltz said.

He noted that Trump will continue to act until all detained Americans are returned to the United States.

Tonight, Mark Vogel will be on American soil and reunited with his family and loved ones thanks to President Trump's leadership 

- Waltz added.

Addendum

Mark Vogel, an American schoolteacher living in Russia and teaching at an Anglo-American school in Moscow, was detained in Russia in 2021 for trying to cross the border into Russia with 17 grams of medical cannabis. In June 2022, he was sentenced to 14 years behind bars.

Recall

A private jet Gulfstream G650ER from Washington, D.C., landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport . Social media speculated that the plane was connected to Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steven Vitkoff.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

