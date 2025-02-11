Russia releases American prisoner Mark Vogel: what is known

Today, February 11, the US and Russia have exchanged prisoners. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff is returning home with the released American citizen Mark Vogel. This was announced by US President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on social network X, UNN reports.

Today, President Donald. Trump and his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, can announce that Mr. Witkoff is leaving Russian airspace with Mark Vogel, the American who was detained by Russia. President Trump, Steve Witkoff, and presidential advisors agreed to the exchange, which is a show of good faith on the part of the Russians and a sign that we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and horrific war in Ukraine - Waltz said.

He noted that Trump will continue to act until all detained Americans are returned to the United States.

Tonight, Mark Vogel will be on American soil and reunited with his family and loved ones thanks to President Trump's leadership - Waltz added.

Mark Vogel, an American schoolteacher living in Russia and teaching at an Anglo-American school in Moscow, was detained in Russia in 2021 for trying to cross the border into Russia with 17 grams of medical cannabis. In June 2022, he was sentenced to 14 years behind bars.

A private jet Gulfstream G650ER from Washington, D.C., landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport . Social media speculated that the plane was connected to Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steven Vitkoff.