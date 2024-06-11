A criminal case has been opened against a teacher in the Moscow region for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian armed forces. During a lesson on peace in Protvino school two years ago, 65-year-old Natalia told children about Bucha and compared modern Russia to Germany in the 1930s, UNN reports with reference to the Baza Telegram channel.

According to Baza, two years ago, a "Lesson of Kindness" was held at the Protva school, where they discussed wars and the Joint Forces Operation in particular. Natalia, 65, shared her personal opinion about the special operation with the students and showed them several videos from the Ukrainian media. The woman told the children that "Russia violates all possible norms of international law" and that "22% of the Russian population lives with an outdoor toilet. Where are we going with our regulations?" At the end of the lesson, Natalia apologized to the students for her opinion and admitted that she did not want to live anywhere but Russia. After the lesson, the children asked Natalia if she was sorry that she could be fired for teaching such a lesson, and she replied: "Not for what I am telling you.

This rhetoric outraged some students, and one of them complained to his father. The father was even more outraged and spent two years writing a letter demanding that the woman be punished. The police refused to open a criminal case because they did not find any elements of a crime in the teacher's actions. However, after another inspection in June 2024, the case was opened under Article 207.3 of the Criminal Code (Public dissemination of obviously false information about the use of the Russian Armed Forces).

Immediately after the first complaint, the teacher was removed from her position as a classroom teacher, had a conversation and was reprimanded, but was allowed to teach. The school speaks only positively of her and is not going to fire her. The outraged father insists on dismissal, Baza adds.

Recall

The Russian invaders in the occupied territories of Ukraine are planning to increase the militarization of schoolchildren. Therefore, on September 1, schools will introduce the subject "Fundamentals of Security and Defense of the Motherland".