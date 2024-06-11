ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Russia opens criminal case against teacher who told children about Bucha

Russia opens criminal case against teacher who told children about Bucha

 • 19017 views

A 65-year-old teacher in the Moscow region was accused of spreading false information about the Russian armed forces during a lesson two years ago, where she criticized Russia's military actions and compared modern Russia to Germany in the 1930s.

A criminal case has been opened against a teacher in the Moscow region for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian armed forces. During a lesson on peace in Protvino school two years ago, 65-year-old Natalia told children about Bucha and compared modern Russia to Germany in the 1930s, UNN reports with reference to the Baza Telegram channel.

According to Baza, two years ago, a "Lesson of Kindness" was held at the Protva school, where they discussed wars and the Joint Forces Operation in particular. Natalia, 65, shared her personal opinion about the special operation with the students and showed them several videos from the Ukrainian media. The woman told the children that "Russia violates all possible norms of international law" and that "22% of the Russian population lives with an outdoor toilet. Where are we going with our regulations?" At the end of the lesson, Natalia apologized to the students for her opinion and admitted that she did not want to live anywhere but Russia. After the lesson, the children asked Natalia if she was sorry that she could be fired for teaching such a lesson, and she replied: "Not for what I am telling you.

This rhetoric outraged some students, and one of them complained to his father. The father was even more outraged and spent two years writing a letter demanding that the woman be punished. The police refused to open a criminal case because they did not find any elements of a crime in the teacher's actions. However, after another inspection in June 2024, the case was opened under Article 207.3 of the Criminal Code (Public dissemination of obviously false information about the use of the Russian Armed Forces).

Immediately after the first complaint, the teacher was removed from her position as a classroom teacher, had a conversation and was reprimanded, but was allowed to teach. The school speaks only positively of her and is not going to fire her. The outraged father insists on dismissal, Baza adds.

The Russian invaders in the occupied territories of Ukraine are planning to increase the militarization of schoolchildren. Therefore, on September 1, schools will introduce the subject "Fundamentals of Security and Defense of the Motherland".

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World

Contact us about advertising