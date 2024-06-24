russia offers Vietnam assistance in building nuclear power plants

russia offers assistance to Vietnam in the development of nuclear energy. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

The head of the russian state-owned nuclear company rosatom, Likhachev, said that during his recent visit to Hanoi, russian president putin offered Vietnam assistance in developing nuclear power plants.

We have offered all possible options for cooperation... rosatom offers its foreign partners not only powerful, but also low-power nuclear power plants, both on land and on a floating version Likhachev said.

At the moment, there is not a single nuclear power plant in Vietnam. After Japan's Fukushima nuclear accident and due to financial constraints in 2016, Vietnam abandoned plans to build its first two nuclear power plants.

