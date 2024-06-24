$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2438 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92283 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104871 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120918 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189924 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234177 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143636 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369335 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181800 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149658 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
russia offers Vietnam assistance in building nuclear power plants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38095 views

russia offers Vietnam assistance in the construction of nuclear power plants.

russia offers Vietnam assistance in building nuclear power plants

russia offers assistance to Vietnam in the development of nuclear energy. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

The head of the russian state-owned nuclear company rosatom, Likhachev, said that during his recent visit to Hanoi, russian president putin offered Vietnam assistance in developing nuclear power plants.

We have offered all possible options for cooperation... rosatom offers its foreign partners not only powerful, but also low-power nuclear power plants, both on land and on a floating version

Likhachev said.

At the moment, there is not a single nuclear power plant in Vietnam. After Japan's Fukushima nuclear accident and due to financial constraints in 2016, Vietnam abandoned plans to build its first two nuclear power plants.

US and Vietnam discuss strengthening cooperation amid putin's visit - Bloomberg23.06.24, 11:49 • 24140 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
