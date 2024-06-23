US and Vietnam discuss strengthening cooperation amid putin's visit - Bloomberg

The United States and Vietnam discussed ways to develop a strategic partnership at a meeting that took place after russian president vladimir putin's visit to Vietnam. This was reported by the Hanoi government, UNN reports citing Bloomberg.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of state for East Asia and the Pacific Daniel Kritenbrink met with Vietnamese foreign minister Bui than Son on June 21, a government source said. Kritenbrink's visit to Vietnam comes amid US criticism of putin's recent visit to the country.

In an official statement, the United States stressed its commitment to supporting a strong and prosperous Vietnam. Kritenbrink noted that the United States appreciates Vietnam's growing role in international and regional arenas.

The Vietnamese foreign minister said the US is a strategically important partner and reiterated the country's readiness to work together to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership. In a separate briefing, Mr. Kritenbrink pointed to the unprecedented level of trust and cohesion between the two countries today.

Earlier, the United States criticized Vietnam's decision to accept putin, which occurred after his visit to North Korea, where he received a promise from Kim Jong-Un about unwavering support for russia in the war in Ukraine.

In September of this year, the United States and Vietnam raised the level of their bilateral relations to the status of a comprehensive strategic partnership, which is the highest level of diplomatic relations for Vietnam.

During the visit of russian president to Vietnam, the countries signed a number of agreements on deepening cooperation. In particular, a memorandum of understanding on the construction of a nuclear science and Technology Center in Vietnam.