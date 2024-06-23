US and Vietnam discuss strengthening cooperation amid putin's visit - Bloomberg

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 7454 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 105199 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 114170 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 129460 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 194607 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 236772 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145643 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369714 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182153 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149716 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 71280 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 78609 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 108777 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 95144 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 36296 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 105199 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 95951 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 114170 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 109571 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 129460 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 4350 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 7480 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13154 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14667 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18538 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

US and Vietnam discuss strengthening cooperation amid putin's visit - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24140 views

The United States and Vietnam discussed ways to strengthen their strategic partnership during a meeting held after the russian President's visit to Vietnam.

US and Vietnam discuss strengthening cooperation amid putin's visit - Bloomberg

The United States and Vietnam discussed ways to develop a strategic partnership at a meeting that took place after russian president vladimir putin's visit to Vietnam. This was reported by the Hanoi government, UNN reports citing Bloomberg.

Details

U.S. Assistant Secretary of state for East Asia and the Pacific Daniel Kritenbrink met with Vietnamese foreign minister Bui than Son on June 21, a government source said. Kritenbrink's visit to Vietnam comes amid US criticism of putin's recent visit to the country.

In an official statement, the United States stressed its commitment to supporting a strong and prosperous Vietnam. Kritenbrink noted that the United States appreciates Vietnam's growing role in international and regional arenas.

The Vietnamese foreign minister said the US is a strategically important partner and reiterated the country's readiness to work together to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership. In a separate briefing, Mr. Kritenbrink pointed to the unprecedented level of trust and cohesion between the two countries today.

Add

Earlier, the United States criticized Vietnam's decision to accept putin, which occurred after his visit to North Korea, where he received a promise from Kim Jong-Un about unwavering support for russia in the war in Ukraine.

In September of this year, the United States and Vietnam raised the level of their bilateral relations to the status of a comprehensive strategic partnership, which is the highest level of diplomatic relations for Vietnam.

Кecall

During the visit of russian president to Vietnam, the countries signed a number of agreements on deepening cooperation. In particular, a memorandum of understanding on the construction of a nuclear science and Technology Center in Vietnam.

08.11.23, 09:13 • 46258 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41