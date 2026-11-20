During the night and morning of November 20, the Russians launched more than 80 cruise missiles and up to 20 ballistic missiles at Ukraine. This was one of the most massive attacks during the entire period of the full-scale invasion. Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the national telethon, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the interception rate was fairly high; one of the missiles likely crossed the border with Poland. The enemy attacked from various directions, with Ukraine’s energy system being the main target.

At the same time, the Russians struck Kyiv and bridges across the Dnipro with ballistic missiles. About 400 drones of various types were also deployed.

Additionally

As a result of the massive combined attack by Russian missiles and drones on the night of November 20, the Ukrainian railway was damaged. In addition, emergency power outages were introduced in the Lviv, Zakarpattia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions due to the Russian attack on energy infrastructure. The situation in the energy system remains extremely difficult.

UNN also reported that an unidentified object amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine may have fallen near Hmelek in the Lublin Voivodeship in eastern Poland. Military services are working at the scene.

To remind

In the morning of November 20, Russian forces launched a drone strike on the city of Zhovti Vody in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Five people were injured in the attack, three of whom were taken to hospital.