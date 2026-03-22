Russia launched 139 UAVs at Ukraine on the night of March 22

On the night of March 22, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 139 attack drones of various types. The Defense Forces shot down or suppressed 127 of them, but hits were also recorded. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

On the night of March 22 (from 18:00 on March 21), the enemy attacked with 139 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 80 of them were "Shaheds". The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. - the post says.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, 127 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones were shot down/suppressed by air defense in the north, south, and east of the country.

However, there were hits by 8 attack UAVs at 7 locations, as well as falling downed (debris) at 7 locations.

Recall

Over the past day, March 21, 148 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Yesterday, the enemy launched 79 air strikes, dropping 265 guided aerial bombs.