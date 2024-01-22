Russia keeps two missile carriers of up to 14 "Kalibr" in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

Russia has two carrier ships carrying up to 14 Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Navy said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"As of 08:00 on 22.01.2024, there are 13 enemy ships in the Black Sea, including 2 Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total volley of up to 14 missiles," the Ukrainian Navy reported on Telegram.

As noted, there is one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov and one enemy ship in the Mediterranean.

