The demographic situation in Russia is rapidly deteriorating and indicates an accelerated aging of the population, which creates long-term risks for the country's economy, labor market, and social stability. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to analysts, the share of the population aged 0 to 35 decreased from 55% in 1990 to 40% in 2025. After 2020, the pace of this decline significantly accelerated.

If the trend continues, by 2040 the share of the younger population could decrease to 30%, which would mean Russia's transition to a "society of elderly people" model. - the report states.

A sharp gender imbalance is also highlighted. Already from the age of 25–30, an accelerated decline in the male population is observed in the country, leading to a predominance of women in older age groups. According to forecasts, the median resident of Russia in 2040 will be a woman aged 50–55.

The war against Ukraine significantly complicates the situation. Mass casualties among working-age men, increasing disability, emigration, and a demographic "pit" further accelerate the decline of Russia's male population.

Analysts note that the formation of a "society of elderly women" will affect social sentiments in the country. An increase in demand for conservative values, rigid stability, and enhanced security measures is expected. At the same time, the potential for economic renewal and innovative development for Russia will significantly decrease under such conditions.

