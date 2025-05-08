Russia is increasing the production of powerful explosives amid continued aggression against Ukraine - Reuters

$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 17839 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 32086 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 37049 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 41475 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 66319 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 64152 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 67285 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 39681 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 53538 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
May 8, 07:22 AM • 47463 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+12°
3m/s
42%
748 mm
Popular news

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

May 8, 07:10 AM • 66242 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 123350 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 71181 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

May 8, 09:23 AM • 36325 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 51969 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 19025 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 28888 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:49 AM • 66338 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

10:52 AM • 67296 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 123608 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andrii Sybiha

Vasyl Malyuk

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Belarus

Vatican City

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 52164 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 71376 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 59284 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 89684 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 138550 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Shahed-136

YouTube

Spotify

Russia is increasing the production of powerful explosives amid continued aggression against Ukraine - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3560 views

Russia is expanding the production of powerful explosives at factories in Siberia, as evidenced by satellite images and state documents. They plan to produce hexogen and other components for shells.

Russia is increasing the production of powerful explosives amid continued aggression against Ukraine - Reuters

Dozens of documents posted on the public procurement website outline plans for a significant expansion of explosives production. Additional explosives can help significantly increase the firepower of the Russian Armed Forces, Reuters reports, UNN reports.

Details

Russia is expanding plants in Siberia to increase the production of powerful explosives. This is demonstrated by publicly available government documents, as well as satellite images obtained by Reuters.

The documents show that a new production line is being built at the Biysk Oleum Plant (BOZ), owned by the state-owned defense company "Plant named after Ya. M. Sverdlov", a major Russian manufacturer of military-grade explosives.

Previously, amid a reduction in its own volume of ammunition in the brutal war against Ukraine, Moscow had to import a significant number of shells from North Korea.

North Korean shells were mostly of poor quality, according to Jack Watling, a senior fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a British security think tank.

"There will be no offensive today": Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters thwarted an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction06.05.25, 05:03 • 63712 views

So now, it is about expanding the production of components for artillery shells, as well as other ammunition - that is, what is constantly used in the current Russian-Ukrainian war.

What explosives are we talking about?

In comments to Reuters, the experts interviewed were divided. The opinion was expressed regarding the production of octogen (HMX) - a high explosive that detonates quickly. HMX is designed for maximum destruction purposes. There is also an opinion about the start of production of hexogen (RDX) - a high explosive that is not currently produced at the Sverdlov Plant.

In the depths of Siberia

The BOZ plant is located approximately 3,000 km east of the Russian capital, Moscow. The plant is located near the Siberian city of Biysk.

Satellite images of the site show the construction of new buildings and other infrastructure, the publication writes.

A person close to the project and a construction contractor, according to Reuters, confirmed to the editors on condition of anonymity that the process of significant expansion of the BOZ is currently underway. At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense did not respond to detailed questions from the journalists of the Reuters editorial office.

Magura-7 against Su-30 fighters: Budanov shared details of the operation04.05.25, 13:22 • 7690 views

To continue the war, Russia needs more explosives

The production of high explosives follows an annual plan. According to the draft design contract, it is about the production of 6,000 metric tons of high explosives annually. But this is subject to the completion of the planned expansion in 2025.

Thomas Klapötke, an explosives expert at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, commented on this volume, noting that it is obviously capable of "bringing" the Russian military machine "great benefit".

Reference

The production capacity, for example, will be sufficient to fill the warheads of 1.28 million Russian OF-29 artillery shells, a common long-range 152 mm shell. Reuters makes the corresponding conclusion using scientific literature and verified by another explosives expert.

Russia attacked Ukraine with almost 500 aerial bombs and more than 400 attack drones in a week - Zelensky09.12.24, 11:13 • 21681 view

The authors of the material also provide information that in 2024, Russia produced about 2 million artillery shells of 122 mm and 152 mm caliber. This data was reported to Reuters by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (HUR).

Explosives production code

Regarding the expansion at the plant near Biysk, the relevant plans are outlined in dozens of documents. They, as the publication writes, were posted by the Main Directorate of Special Construction of the Ministry on the public procurement website between February 2023 and September 2024.

Both in procurement documents that sought tenders to help build the necessary infrastructure and in city council documents, a code is used to indicate what will be produced: "GOST RV 1376-001-2006".

The design tender posted on the public procurement website uses a code to indicate what will be produced at the new facility: "GOST RV 1376-001-2006".

The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a fiber optic systems plant in Saransk: it was seriously damaged - National Security and Defense Council07.05.25, 10:55 • 4150 views

This was the code for hexogen (RDX), according to a list of codes contained in instructions issued by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade in 2014 for enterprises seeking to purchase explosives for industrial purposes.

The publication also investigated that the relevant instructions were posted on consultant.ru, a commercial online database of Russian laws and regulations. The latter, according to procurement data, are used by Russian government agencies.

The details in the new plans correspond to the production of RDX or HMX. The documents identify sites for the production of urotropin and the storage of nitric acid - chemicals necessary for the manufacture of both explosives.

- Reuters was informed about this by three experts.

Let us remind you

In the Russian Federation, important objects of the defense industry were attacked, including the developer of the "SPLAV" MLRS, the Design Bureau of Instrument Engineering, and the "Shaykovka" and "Kubinka" airfields. The fiber optic systems plant in Saransk was also hit.

Mali and Chinese company to build explosives plant17.11.24, 06:29 • 94977 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the World
Brent
$62.48
Bitcoin
$99,389.10
S&P 500
$5,642.28
Tesla
$281.07
Газ TTF
$35.27
Золото
$3,362.80
Ethereum
$1,991.55