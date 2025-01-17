Kyslytsia: Russia will continue to escalate against Ukraine as long as it has financial resources

Ukraine's Permanent Representative Serhiy Kyslytsia told the UN Security Council that Russia has spent more than $18 billion on missile and drone attacks against Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was written by UN Pressand reported by UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has spent more than $18 billion on missile and drone strikes - said the representative of Ukraine.

He noted that Moscow will continue to escalate as long as it has the financial resources to wage war. Revenues from oil and gas exports remain the main source of funding.

That is why it is crucial to cut off these financial flows by strengthening primary and secondary sanctions against the Russian economy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has received more profit from the shadow fleetthan Ukraine has received in aid since the start of the full-scale war.

Earlier, UNN told how the shadow fleet circumvents sanctions and finances the war against Ukraine.