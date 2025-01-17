ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Kyslytsia: Russia will continue to escalate against Ukraine as long as it has financial resources

Kyslytsia: Russia will continue to escalate against Ukraine as long as it has financial resources

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russia has spent more than $18 billion on missile and drone attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion. Revenues from oil and gas exports remain the main source of funding.

Ukraine's Permanent Representative Serhiy Kyslytsia told the UN Security Council that Russia has spent more than $18 billion on missile and drone attacks against Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was written by UN Pressand reported by UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has spent more than $18 billion on missile and drone strikes

- said the representative of Ukraine.

He noted that Moscow will continue to escalate as long as it has the financial resources to wage war. Revenues from oil and gas exports remain the main source of funding.

That is why it is crucial to cut off these financial flows by strengthening primary and secondary sanctions against the Russian economy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has received more profit from the shadow fleetthan Ukraine has received in aid since the start of the full-scale war.

Earlier, UNN told how the shadow fleet circumvents sanctions and finances the war against Ukraine. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarEconomy
united-nationsUnited Nations
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

