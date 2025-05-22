russia has significantly increased the number of drone strikes on the border - State Border Guard Service
Kyiv • UNN
The activity of Russian drones on the border has increased significantly, especially in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. UAV strikes, including FPV drones, now prevail over artillery shelling.
The activity of Russian drones on the border has increased significantly, and now drone strikes prevail over artillery shelling. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, reports UNN.
Details
According to Demchenko, the dynamics of shelling is very high on the border, especially within the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Within the Chernihiv region, the intensity of shelling is much lower, but it occurs there daily.
At the same time, if we talk about the total number of shellings, and this has been observed since the beginning of this year, the intensity of shelling with artillery has not increased much. Instead, regarding the use of drones, the enemy's activity has increased significantly. In fact, strikes with the help of UAVs — these are both drops from drones, and drones on fiber optics, FPV drones, they prevail over shelling from artillery
Also, according to him, high activity of aviation use is observed in the Sumy region.
Let us remind you
Earlier, Demchenko reported that the enemy changed tactics in the Sumy region increased the activity of using aviation.