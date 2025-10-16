$41.760.01
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
Russia has a reserve of economic strength to continue the war - Budanov

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Russia has a significant reserve of economic strength to continue the war. However, Russians are already experiencing economic problems, although this is not yet a critical level.

Russia has a reserve of economic strength to continue the war - Budanov

Russia has an economic reserve to continue the war, but it is true that Russians are experiencing economic problems. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, during the Kyiv International Economic Forum, UNN reports.

Any long-term war has never helped any economy in the world, in any country. Therefore, your statement that it is becoming increasingly difficult for Russia is, in principle, a priori correct. However, the question is how critical this is for them now. Unfortunately, this is far from what everyone dreams of. There is a rather serious margin of safety there for waging war.

- said Budanov.

He noted that it is true that Russians are experiencing economic problems, but this is not yet the level of social and financial-economic problems that will force them to change their strategic vision of the world.

Recall

The largest Russian agricultural machinery manufacturer, Rostselmash, has been operating only three days a week since August due to falling sales. The company has cut production and abandoned investment projects, making it the worst year in a decade.

