Russia has a reserve of economic strength to continue the war - Budanov

Russia has an economic reserve to continue the war, but it is true that Russians are experiencing economic problems. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, during the Kyiv International Economic Forum, UNN reports.

Any long-term war has never helped any economy in the world, in any country. Therefore, your statement that it is becoming increasingly difficult for Russia is, in principle, a priori correct. However, the question is how critical this is for them now. Unfortunately, this is far from what everyone dreams of. There is a rather serious margin of safety there for waging war. - said Budanov.

He noted that it is true that Russians are experiencing economic problems, but this is not yet the level of social and financial-economic problems that will force them to change their strategic vision of the world.

Recall

The largest Russian agricultural machinery manufacturer, Rostselmash, has been operating only three days a week since August due to falling sales. The company has cut production and abandoned investment projects, making it the worst year in a decade.