Russia continues construction of the landing ship "Ivan Rogov" in Kerch despite the war

Russia has made progress in the construction of the universal amphibious assault ship "Ivan Rogov" in temporarily occupied Kerch. This could become the largest ship of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea. This is reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

According to satellite images, as of March 2026, the flight deck and superstructure of the ship have been almost formed at the "Zaliv" plant. At the same time, the bow section of the hull has not yet been completed.

Construction has been ongoing since 2020, and sea trials are planned for 2027. Whether Russia will be able to meet these deadlines is currently unknown.

Ship characteristics

The "Ivan Rogov" is the lead ship of Project 23900 "Priboy". According to the declared parameters, its length is about 220 meters, width - 40 meters, and displacement - up to 30 thousand tons.

The ship is designed to transport up to 900 marines, up to 75 units of equipment, and three landing craft. An air group of 15 helicopters of Ka-52 and Ka-29 types is also provided.

Context and limitations

Russia plans to build two such ships, but currently, work is underway on only one due to the limited capabilities of the plant.

The project is considered strategically important, despite the risks to infrastructure in occupied Crimea. The cost of the ship is estimated at approximately 100 billion rubles.

Information about possible further actions regarding this object in open sources is of an estimated nature.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine declassified a list of foreign equipment at Russian shipbuilding plants