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Defence Intelligence of Ukraine declassified a list of foreign equipment at Russian shipbuilding plants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1560 views

Intelligence released a list of 50 units of equipment at strategic enemy enterprises. The equipment is used for the repair and construction of ships.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine declassified a list of foreign equipment at Russian shipbuilding plants

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published a list of foreign equipment used by Russian shipbuilding and ship repair plants. This includes 50 units of equipment used at key enterprises in the industry. This was reported by the GUR, according to UNN.

Details

The information was published in the "Tools of War" section of the War&Sanctions portal. The list includes, in particular, machine tools and machining centers with numerical control, robotic production lines, and other foreign-made equipment.

According to intelligence data, this equipment is used at strategically important enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex, including:

  • JSC "Kronstadt Marine Plant", which is engaged in repair and maintenance of ships of the Russian Navy;
    • JSC "Sevmash", where nuclear submarines are built;
      • JSC "Baltic Shipyard", which produces nuclear icebreakers and warships.

        The GUR emphasized that limiting Russia's access to such equipment is a key factor in reducing its naval potential.

        Limiting access to foreign equipment, components, technical fluids, and software is a necessary condition for reducing the aggressor's potential to restore and develop naval forces.

        - noted in intelligence.

        The agency also stressed that despite the losses suffered by the Russian Black Sea Fleet, limiting the shipbuilding industry remains critically important to prevent the restoration of Russia's military capabilities in other regions, particularly in the Baltic Sea.

        The GUR called on international partners to strengthen control over compliance with sanctions and prevent their circumvention, as well as to hold companies involved in supplying equipment to the Russian military-industrial complex accountable.

        A third of enterprises producing Su-34 are still not under sanctions - HUR16.03.26, 17:06 • 10670 views

        Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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