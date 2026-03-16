A third of enterprises producing Su-34 are still not under sanctions - HUR

A third of Russian enterprises involved in the production cooperation of Su-34 aircraft are still not under Western sanctions. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, writes UNN.

The Russian multi-role fighter-bomber Su-34 is the main carrier of guided aerial bombs with universal planning and correction modules (UMPC) and unified interspecies planning munitions (UMPB). These are among the enemy's primary means for striking ground targets at tactical and operational depths. - the report says.

Intelligence has published a list of 79 enterprises involved in the cooperation for the production of fighter-bombers and their main components and systems. Almost a third of them are not under restrictions from any of the countries in the sanctions coalition.

Among such enterprises are:

"Navigator" – a manufacturer of airborne equipment for the RSBN-85V short-range radio navigation system and other equipment from the Su-34 navigation system;

JSC "Kotlin-Novator", which repairs antennas for the aircraft's airborne radar station;

LLC "TD "VSMPO-Avisma Corporation", which supplies products made of titanium alloys;

JSC "OKB Zenit" – a manufacturer of Su-34 onboard power supply systems.

Military intelligence notes that it continues its systematic work on collecting and disseminating data on the means Russia uses in the war.

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