Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirms damage to two Russian warships

On the night of March 14, GUR fighters hit two Russian warships. In particular, the enemy railway ferry "Slavyanin" was disabled and the vessel "Avangard" was damaged, which the enemy used to wage a criminal war against Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

"On the night of March 13-14, 2026, masters of the Department of Active Actions of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine successfully struck two warships of the aggressor state Russia. As a result of the operation, the enemy railway ferry "Slavyanin" was disabled and the vessel "Avangard" was damaged, which the enemy used to wage a criminal war against Ukraine," the Main Intelligence Directorate reported.

Intelligence reported that these vessels were key elements of the so-called Kerch ferry crossing and played one of the key roles in the aggressor's naval military logistics - this includes, in particular, the transportation of weapons, military equipment, and ammunition.

"As part of the operation, military intelligence special forces, together with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, also inflicted fire damage on the infrastructure of the port of "Kavkaz" in the Krasnodar Krai, which Russia uses to wage war against our state," the Main Intelligence Directorate added.

Recall

On the night of March 14, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the concentration area of a unit of the enemy's separate missile brigade, which is armed with an Iskander OTRK launcher, and also struck the Nebo-U radar, S-300 radar, and enemy command post.