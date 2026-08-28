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Russia conducted a training launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

From the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, Russia launched a solid-fuel intercontinental missile toward the Kura test range. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the system's performance characteristics were being tested.

Russia conducted a training launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile

Russia conducted a training launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile; it was launched toward Kamchatka, Russian media report, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.

Details

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a training-combat launch of a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile was carried out from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome.

"A training-combat launch of a mobile-based solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile was carried out at the Plesetsk State Testing Cosmodrome," the statement said.

"The training warheads arrived in the designated area at the Kura test range (Kamchatka Peninsula)," the statement said.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said the purpose of the launch was "to confirm the tactical, technical and flight characteristics of the missile system."

Supplement

In May 2026, an intercontinental ballistic missile, the Yars, was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome toward the Kura test range in Kamchatka.

Putin conducted a "nuclear drill": intercontinental ballistic and cruise missiles launched22.10.25, 14:37 • 3996 views

Julia Shramko

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