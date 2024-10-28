Russia carried out 92 attacks at the front: the General Staff reported on the hottest spots
Kyiv • UNN
The occupants are most actively attacking in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, where they conducted more than half of all attacks. The enemy uses aviation and suffers significant losses in manpower.
The number of enemy attacks at the front has increased to 92. According to the General Staff report, the occupants are most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, UNN reports.
"Today the number of hostile attacks increased to 92. The occupants continue to focus their main efforts on the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, where they conducted more than half of all attacks on the territory of Ukraine. In addition, the occupants are active in the Lyman, Kupyansk and Vremivsk sectors," the report says.
The border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from Russian air strikes. The Russians also conducted fourteen air strikes, using 22 drones in the Kursk region of Russia.
In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk. The situation is under control. The enemy also attacked Kharkiv with bombs and Milove with unguided missiles.
The enemy attacked our positions seven times in the Kupyansk sector. Ukrainian defenders are repelling enemy attacks near Kolisnykivka, Sinkivka, Kruhlyakivka, Pershotravneve and Lozova. Fighting continues in six locations. The enemy is actively using bomber aircraft in the area, having already dropped 12 aircraft bombs today.
In the Liman sector, enemy units attacked in the areas of Hrekivka, Zarichne, Terny and Torske. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled five attacks, and three engagements are ongoing.
In the Siversk sector, the enemy launched five air strikes on Siversk and the Starodubivka area.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders carried out two assault operations near Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky. The occupants' attack is currently underway. The occupiers' aviation struck Chasovyi Yar, Stinky and Oleksandr-Shultyno, using aerial bombs and unguided aerial missiles.
In the Toretsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack in the Toretsk area.
In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 21 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selidove and Vyshneve. The defense forces, restraining the enemy's onslaught, have already repelled a total of 17 enemy attacks in the area. Others are continuing. The enemy is suffering significant losses in manpower.
In the Kurakhove sector, the militants attacked our troops 29 times, trying to advance in the areas of Zoryane, Maksymilianivka, Novodmytrivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka. Currently, 19 firefights are ongoing.
In the Vremivsk sector, Russia-backed militants conducted eight attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions near Bohoyavlenka and Novoukrainka. Two firefights are ongoing.
In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy is using bombers, striking at the area of Mala Tokmachka, dropping 16 bombs.
In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian units. He struck Mykolaivka with unguided aerial missiles.
