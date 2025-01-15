Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure: what's happening with supplies

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128732 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116853 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124913 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126118 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157562 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108331 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154160 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104180 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113766 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117088 views

Popular news
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107378 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 39786 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116169 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114124 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 40016 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128701 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157534 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154140 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183002 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172440 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114124 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116169 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138281 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130265 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147854 views
Actual
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure: what's happening with supplies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65579 views

Russia has struck at Ukraine's gas infrastructure in an attempt to leave Ukrainians without heat. Naftogaz reports normal operation and uninterrupted gas supplies.

Russia has struck again this morning at Ukraine's gas infrastructure, trying to leave Ukrainians without heat and gas. Naftogaz Group enterprises are operating normally, gas supplies to people  are uninterrupted, without interruptions, the company reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"This morning, the enemy struck yet another insidious blow to Ukraine's gas infrastructure. As before, the enemy seeks to leave Ukrainians without heat and gas. All Naftogaz Group companies are operating normally. Gas is supplied to people uninterruptedly, without interruptions. All the consequences of the enemy attack will be eliminated in the near future," said Roman Chumak, acting Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine Roman Chumak.

30 out of 43 missiles and 47 out of 74 drones shot down over Ukraine during a massive Russian attack15.01.25, 11:26 • 25363 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
naftogazNaftogaz
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising