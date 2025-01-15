Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure: what's happening with supplies

Russia has struck again this morning at Ukraine's gas infrastructure, trying to leave Ukrainians without heat and gas. Naftogaz Group enterprises are operating normally, gas supplies to people are uninterrupted, without interruptions, the company reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"This morning, the enemy struck yet another insidious blow to Ukraine's gas infrastructure. As before, the enemy seeks to leave Ukrainians without heat and gas. All Naftogaz Group companies are operating normally. Gas is supplied to people uninterruptedly, without interruptions. All the consequences of the enemy attack will be eliminated in the near future," said Roman Chumak, acting Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine Roman Chumak.

30 out of 43 missiles and 47 out of 74 drones shot down over Ukraine during a massive Russian attack