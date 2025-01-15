30 out of 43 missiles and 47 out of 74 drones shot down over Ukraine during a massive Russian attack

Russia launched a combined strike on Ukraine, firing 117 missiles and drones, destroying 77 targets, including 30 missiles and 47 drones, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 15, the Russian occupiers launched a combined attack on Ukraine with missiles of various types of air, land and sea-based missiles, as well as Shahed attack UAVs and other types of imitation drones.

In total, the radio engineering troops of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine detected and tracked 117 enemy air targets: 1 Iskander-M/KN- ballistic missile (launch area - Belgorod region, Russia); 7 X-22/32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft (launch area - Tula region, Russia); 4 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea); 27 X-101/X-55cm cruise missiles from Tu-95ms strategic bombers (launch area - Volgograd region, Russia); 4 X-59/X-69 guided missiles from Tu-95ms strategic bombers (launch area - Volgograd region, Russia). region); 4 X-59/X-69 guided missiles from tactical aircraft (launch area - Belgorod region, Russia); 74 Shahed strike UAVs/simulators of various types (from Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions, Russia).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

According to preliminary data, as of 10.30 a.m., 77 air targets were confirmed downed: 23 X-101, X-55cm cruise missiles; 3 Kalibr cruise missiles; 4 X-59/X-69 guided missiles; 47 Shahed attack UAVs/simulators of various types, and 27 more did not reach their targets (lost in the field). Not all of the missiles that were not included in the downed statistics reached their targets! - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

The enemy, as stated, "attacked Ukrainian energy facilities, in particular gas infrastructure in Kharkiv, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions." "Unfortunately, the Russian attack resulted in damage to the facilities," the statement said.

The Air Force, as noted, continues to fulfill the task of protecting the state's airspace.

