30 out of 43 missiles and 47 out of 74 drones shot down over Ukraine during a massive Russian attack

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 121969 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112887 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120899 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122498 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 151799 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107263 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150046 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104090 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113694 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 105929 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134131 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 103718 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110538 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108214 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 121969 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 151799 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150046 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179607 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169092 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108214 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110538 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134131 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128627 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146320 views
Actual
30 out of 43 missiles and 47 out of 74 drones shot down over Ukraine during a massive Russian attack

30 out of 43 missiles and 47 out of 74 drones shot down over Ukraine during a massive Russian attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25364 views

Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine, firing 117 missiles and drones of various types. Air defense forces destroyed 77 targets, including 30 missiles and 47 drones.

Russia launched a combined strike on Ukraine, firing 117 missiles and drones, destroying 77 targets, including 30 missiles and 47 drones, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 15, the Russian occupiers launched a combined attack on Ukraine with missiles of various types of air, land and sea-based missiles, as well as Shahed attack UAVs and other types of imitation drones.

In total, the radio engineering troops of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine detected and tracked 117 enemy air targets: 1 Iskander-M/KN- ballistic missile (launch area - Belgorod region, Russia); 7 X-22/32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft (launch area - Tula region, Russia); 4 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea); 27 X-101/X-55cm cruise missiles from Tu-95ms strategic bombers (launch area - Volgograd region, Russia); 4 X-59/X-69 guided missiles from Tu-95ms strategic bombers (launch area - Volgograd region, Russia). region); 4 X-59/X-69 guided missiles from tactical aircraft (launch area - Belgorod region, Russia); 74 Shahed strike UAVs/simulators of various types (from Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions, Russia).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

According to preliminary data, as of 10.30 a.m., 77 air targets were confirmed downed: 23 X-101, X-55cm cruise missiles; 3 Kalibr cruise missiles; 4 X-59/X-69 guided missiles; 47 Shahed attack UAVs/simulators of various types, and 27 more did not reach their targets (lost in the field). Not all of the missiles that were not included in the downed statistics reached their targets!

- the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

The enemy, as stated, "attacked Ukrainian energy facilities, in particular gas infrastructure in Kharkiv, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions." "Unfortunately, the Russian attack resulted in damage to the facilities," the statement said.

The Air Force, as noted, continues to fulfill the task of protecting the state's airspace.

Emergency outage schedules canceled, electricity consumption increased - Ukrenergo15.01.25, 11:17 • 44004 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising