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Russia attacked the energy infrastructure again: parts of six regions are without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 622 views

As a result of the nighttime and morning attacks on November 16, consumers in six regions were left without power. Over the week, 116 strikes on energy infrastructure were recorded.

Russia attacked the energy infrastructure again: parts of six regions are without power

Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector during the night and morning of November 16. Power outages have been reported in six regions. Over the past week, 116 Russian strikes on the energy and oil and gas sectors were recorded. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

"During the night and morning, Russia continued attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. As a result of the shelling, as of morning, some consumers in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Ternopil and Cherkasy regions were without power," the Ministry of Energy reported.

In the Odesa region, according to DTEK, "the enemy attacked DTEK facilities. More than 52,200 households are without power."

"On the morning of November 16, the enemy once again attacked DTEK energy facilities in the north of the Odesa region. As a result of the shelling, 52,200 households were left without power. The company’s production site was also damaged. Windows in the building were shattered, and ceilings and doors were damaged. Energy workers are already working to eliminate the consequences and restore the equipment," DTEK reported on November 16.

Energy workers, as noted, are working to restore power supply as quickly as possible. Work is underway in all regions where the security situation allows.

"Over the past week, Russia deliberately attacked Ukraine’s energy and oil and gas sectors 116 times. In total, 161 incidents that resulted in damage to energy and oil and gas infrastructure were recorded," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Schedules

In most regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules are reportedly in effect, while capacity limitation schedules apply to industry. Due to Russia’s ongoing attacks, the power supply situation may change rapidly.

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Julia Shramko

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