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Russia attacked Ukraine with 158 drones - 71% of those jet-powered destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

On the night of November 16, Russia launched 158 drones at Ukraine from various directions. Air defenses shot down or suppressed 131 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 158 drones - 71% of those jet-powered destroyed

Russia attacked Ukraine with 158 drones during the night of November 16. Of these, 131 were shot down or suppressed, including 71% of the jet-powered drones. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

How many drones the Russian Federation launched and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 16 (from 18:00 on November 15), the enemy attacked with:

  • 158 Shahed-type attack UAVs (77 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones;
    • from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation; the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Chauda, Hvardiiske.

      How the air defense performed

      The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

      According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 131 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (55 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types. Several attack drones are still in the air; combat operations continue

      - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

      Hits by the enemy's air attack weapons were recorded at 19 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed drones (debris) at 11 locations.

      Thousands of soldiers again, dozens of artillery systems and hundreds of pieces of equipment — the General Staff reported Russian losses over the past day16.11.26, 07:18 • 1780 views

      Julia Shramko

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