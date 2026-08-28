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Russia attacked Chernihiv's transport infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

In Chernihiv, a Russian strike damaged transport infrastructure.

Russia attacked Chernihiv's transport infrastructure

Russia attacked transport infrastructure in Chernihiv, the Chernihiv City Council reported on social media on Friday, according to UNN.

The enemy struck transport infrastructure within Chernihiv

- the Chernihiv City Council noted.

According to the city council, no casualties have been reported so far.

Update

According to the regional National Police Chief's Office, over the past day the enemy carried out 3 attacks in 2 settlements in Chernihiv region.

Yesterday, at around 5 a.m., enemy UAV strikes damaged holiday homes in Chernihiv district. No people were injured. In the city of Semenivka, Novhorod-Siverskyi district, an FPV drone struck the roadway, damaging the façade and windows of 2 residential buildings and 1 non-residential building. No casualties.

Julia Shramko

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