Russia attacked an educational institution in Sumy: there is destruction and fires

Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 16140 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 42359 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 27291 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 30128 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 31401 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 61898 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 83102 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 65347 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 34971 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 39045 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Publications
Exclusives
A Kyiv court has for the first time in modern Ukraine recognized a de facto marriage between two men.
September 10, 02:18 PM • 4276 views
Elon Musk will allocate $1 million for murals with portraits of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman killed in the USA
September 10, 04:16 PM • 4194 views
Kramatorsk under massive fire: number of wounded increased to 6, including teenagers
September 10, 04:55 PM • 5872 views
Keith Kellogg was on his way to Poland when Russian drones attacked the country - CNN
September 10, 05:46 PM • 4648 views
16 Russian drones have already been found in Poland, one of them crashed near a military base
07:42 PM • 12979 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibility
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 42359 views
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 42359 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 61898 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market
September 10, 09:29 AM • 45801 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
September 10, 08:44 AM • 83102 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 65347 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead
September 10, 12:07 PM • 13842 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
September 9, 07:45 AM • 79005 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?
September 8, 03:39 PM • 71913 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics
September 8, 03:06 PM • 67971 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
September 8, 06:53 AM • 136415 views
Russia attacked an educational institution in Sumy: there is destruction and fires

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

On the night of September 11, the Russian army attacked Sumy with drones. A hit was recorded in one of the educational institutions, there is no information about casualties.

Russia attacked an educational institution in Sumy: there is destruction and fires

On the night of September 11, the Russian army attacked one of the educational institutions in Sumy with drones. This was reported by acting mayor Artem Kobzar, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Two explosions that occurred in the city were enemy drones hitting one of the educational institutions

- the official's post reads.

Artem Kobzar reported that as of 01:50, there was no information about deaths or injuries.

According to Oleh Hryhorov, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Zarichny district of Sumy with attack UAVs. The main blow did not hit the residential sector.

"There is a fire at the impact site. There is destruction and damage. The consequences of the attack are being clarified," he added.

Putin changed war strategy after visit to China - The Times09.09.25, 08:19 • 5512 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Sumy