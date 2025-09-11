Russia attacked an educational institution in Sumy: there is destruction and fires

On the night of September 11, the Russian army attacked one of the educational institutions in Sumy with drones. This was reported by acting mayor Artem Kobzar, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Two explosions that occurred in the city were enemy drones hitting one of the educational institutions - the official's post reads.

Artem Kobzar reported that as of 01:50, there was no information about deaths or injuries.

According to Oleh Hryhorov, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Zarichny district of Sumy with attack UAVs. The main blow did not hit the residential sector.

"There is a fire at the impact site. There is destruction and damage. The consequences of the attack are being clarified," he added.

