russia attacked a DTEK Energy mine and killed a 52-year-old miner
Kyiv • UNN
During a drone attack on a DTEK mine in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 52-year-old miner Valentyn Kapitanov was killed. The company expressed condolences and promised support to the family.
Today, during an enemy attack on a DTEK Energy mine, miner Valentyn Kapitanov was killed, UNN reports, citing the company.
The enemy launched a massive drone attack on one of DTEK’s mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This attack claimed the life of our colleague — 52-year-old Valentyn Kapitanov
The company added that two years ago, Valentyn came to Pavlohrad from Toretsk and got a job at a DTEK mine. His colleagues will remember him as a sincere person and a true professional.
We extend our heartfelt condolences to Valentyn’s family and loved ones, and to everyone who knew him and worked alongside him. We will provide his family with all the necessary support