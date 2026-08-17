russia attacked a DTEK Energy mine and killed a 52-year-old miner

Today, during an enemy attack on a DTEK Energy mine, miner Valentyn Kapitanov was killed, UNN reports, citing the company.

The enemy launched a massive drone attack on one of DTEK’s mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This attack claimed the life of our colleague — 52-year-old Valentyn Kapitanov - the statement said.

The company added that two years ago, Valentyn came to Pavlohrad from Toretsk and got a job at a DTEK mine. His colleagues will remember him as a sincere person and a true professional.