Russia announces attack of 121 UAVs on 11 regions of Russia, Moscow and occupied Crimea

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that on the night of January 24, 121 drones attacked 11 regions of the Federation, Moscow and the occupied Crimea. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Last night, Ukrainian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 121 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles - the post says.

The Russian agency noted that its air defense system allegedly shot down

37 - over the territory of the Bryansk region,

20 - over the territory of the Ryazan region,

17 - over the territory of the Kursk region,

17 - over the territory of Saratov region,

seven over the territory of Rostov Region, six over the territory of Belgorod Region, three over the territory of Voronezh Region, two over the territory of Tula Region, two over the territory of Orel Region, and two over the territory of Lipetsk Region,

one over the territory of the Republic of Crimea and one over Moscow.

Recall

In Russia, on Thursday evening , there were reports of drone attacks in a number of regions, including explosions near the Ryazan oil refinery.

Moscow airports suspended operations due to drone attack: what is known