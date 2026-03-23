Russia again attacked the port in Odesa region with drones

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The Russian Federation again attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region with drones, there is damage in the port, residential buildings in the suburbs of Odesa were also under attack, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The civilian infrastructure of Odesa region was again subjected to a massive attack by enemy drones. Residential buildings in the suburbs of Odesa and port infrastructure were under attack. - Kiper wrote.

According to him, as a result of falling debris, the roofs of two private houses were damaged and windows were broken. "A warehouse on the territory of the port was also damaged," the head of the OVA noted.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," Kiper said.

According to him, all operational services are working on the ground. The consequences are being recorded and eliminated.

234 out of 251 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight