Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia. The US may be present, but it will not be Steve Witkoff or Jared Kushner, UNN reports.

Late last week, a meeting took place in the UAE, which, I believe, for the first time in many years had a trilateral character and included the presence of the United States. Jared and Steve Witkoff were there, as well as representatives of Russia and Ukraine. It is planned to continue negotiations on this issue this week, already in a bilateral format. The US may be present, but it will not be Steve or Jared. - said Rubio.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the next trilateral meeting of the teams of Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian Federation is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, February 1.

