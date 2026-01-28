$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
07:02 PM • 8 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
06:50 PM • 426 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
06:25 PM • 1708 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
06:10 PM • 2696 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
03:19 PM • 10057 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 13578 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 11429 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM • 22985 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 23192 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 27217 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0m/s
100%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
15 units of Russian aviation destroyed at 5 airfields: SBU "Alpha" fighters inflicted over $1 billion in damage on the enemyVideoJanuary 28, 09:30 AM • 4120 views
Kremlin positively assessed the start of direct contacts in Abu Dhabi, announced the continuation of workJanuary 28, 10:26 AM • 5740 views
Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insultsJanuary 28, 10:45 AM • 17243 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 27143 views
Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko has died: the actress's son revealed the cause of his star mother's deathJanuary 28, 12:30 PM • 11063 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 27158 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 58955 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 87097 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 66630 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 85066 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Poland
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthday06:25 PM • 894 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 35718 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 34418 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 41184 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 43884 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

The next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in a bilateral format. The US may be present, but without Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia. The US may be present, but it will not be Steve Witkoff or Jared Kushner, UNN reports.

Late last week, a meeting took place in the UAE, which, I believe, for the first time in many years had a trilateral character and included the presence of the United States. Jared and Steve Witkoff were there, as well as representatives of Russia and Ukraine. It is planned to continue negotiations on this issue this week, already in a bilateral format. The US may be present, but it will not be Steve or Jared.

- said Rubio.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the next trilateral meeting of the teams of Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian Federation is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, February 1.

Russia confirms continuation of negotiations in Abu Dhabi on February 1: no details on documents commented28.01.26, 16:10 • 2104 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Marco Rubio
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine