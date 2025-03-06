Rubio called the war in Ukraine a "proxy war" between Russia and the USA
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the war in Ukraine a "proxy war" between nuclear powers - the USA and Russia. According to him, neither side has a plan to end the conflict, and Trump could help with negotiations.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes that Russia's war against Ukraine is a "proxy war" between Moscow and Washington. This is reported by the U.S. State Department, writes UNN.
Frankly speaking, this is a war between nuclear powers - the United States, which is helping Ukraine, and Russia - and it must end. And no one has any idea or plan on how to end it.
According to him, neither side currently has a clear plan for its resolution. He believes that the strategy of Ukraine's allies boils down to continuous military support, which he thinks is not an effective solution to the situation.
Rubio noted that Russia, although it faced difficulties at the beginning of the war, remains a major power and has made some progress, but at the same time does not have a significant advantage. In this regard, the conflict has reached a deadlock. He emphasized that Trump seeks to find a way to peace by involving both sides in negotiations and urged Ukraine not to sabotage this process.
According to Rubio, tensions between Kyiv and Washington have increased following the U.S. Vice President's statement on the need for a diplomatic resolution to the war.
"Zelensky decided to challenge the Vice President and question the very possibility of diplomacy," Rubio noted, adding that this is what led to the conflict.
At the same time, he expressed hope that this position will be reconsidered, as negotiations will inevitably require concessions from both sides.
Recall
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated his readiness to restore normal relations with Ukraine if Kyiv is ready for peace. To end the war, it is necessary to involve Russia in the negotiation process.