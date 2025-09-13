Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitation

Olha Merzlikina, the ex-wife of veteran and comedian Viktor Rozovyi, revealed where the funds from the bank for Rozovyi's rehabilitation went, UNN reports.

In his scandalous interview with Ramina Eskhazai, Viktor Rozovyi stated that after the divorce, he paid Merzlikina 500,000 UAH in moral compensation from the bank, which was collecting funds for his rehabilitation. Rozovyi claimed that Merzlikina knew about this and approved it.

In an interview with Masha Efrosinina, Merzlikina stated that she returned all the funds that were in the monobank and were collected for his rehabilitation.

I wasn't interested in where he would get 500,000 UAH, because I must note that for a whole year he received state payments of 130,000. At that time, I, who quit my job, earned almost nothing, maybe 20-something thousand. He worked as a host, editor in "Liga Smihu", he is a media person, he has good savings, he had funds. What funds he transferred to me, I don't know. He transferred them to me from his personal account. This is entirely his responsibility. Masha, I'm very sorry if he transferred these funds from the bank for his rehabilitation. I'm very sad then. This is his responsibility - said Merzlikina.

Merzlikina stated that Rozovyi is lying about her knowing that he was transferring 500,000 UAH to her from the monobank, which was opened for his rehabilitation.

That's a lie. I transferred the remaining funds in the bank to him, and how he disposed of them is his problem. He transferred the funds to me later - said Merzlikina.

She transferred over 2.6 million UAH to Rozovyi.

Where did the funds from Viktor's monobank go, where there was over 7 million UAH?

The funds went to his rehabilitation, the funds went to additional medications that doctors asked me for. Yes, treatment at "Feofania" was free, but there were many additional expenses. We needed to buy some medications, devices. We looked for as many devices as possible that could help him: neurostimulators, some gloves, orthoses, we made him a wheelchair, a shower chair, additional work with rehabilitation specialists who worked overtime, masseurs who came to him. He spent two months rehabilitating in Modrychi - it's a paid rehabilitation center. Why doesn't he talk about it? - Merzlikina stated.

She also noted that the funds were not only spent on his rehabilitation.

When we opened the bank, we wrote - for Viktor's rehabilitation and assistance to his comrades who saved him. We immediately transferred the largest amount to his comrades - one and a half million. Subsequently, there was also communication with his comrades, and they often sent requests to close something, these were also large sums. I always said: Viktor, the comrades are asking for this. He says: "Yes, of course, transfer it." The comrades need to close that collection, to which he said: "Olya, don't even ask me about such things." So large sums were closed, not one and a half million went to the comrades. Over 2 million UAH went there - Merzlikina said.

She said that after Viktor's scandalous interview with Ramina, Monobank contacted her with a financial monitoring request to provide a report on the targeted use of funds from the bank.

I provided all the reports, to which Monobank replied: "Thank you, we currently have no claims regarding the targeted use of funds from the bank." The bank has no claims against me - Merzlikina stated.

In April 2024, it became known that former member of the "Zahoretska Liudmyla Stepanivna" team and comedian Viktor Rozovyi, who was serving in the 3rd Assault Brigade at the time, received a shrapnel wound to the head at the front and underwent surgery.

In May of this year, Merzlikina announced her divorce from Rozovyi due to his infidelities.

Subsequently, Viktor Rozovyi stated in an interview with Ramina that he had cheated on his ex-wife three times. Twice, while married to her, during the full-scale war. He claimed that he cheated because Merzlikina refused to visit him in frontline regions when he was fighting.

"Don't go, but then don't post things like 'he cheated,'" Rozovyi explained his actions.

Merzlikina stated in an interview with Efrosinina that she and Viktor were happy for the first three years, and then problems began in their relationship, particularly because Rozovyi began to gain popularity and attention from other women.

Olha learned about the numerous infidelities when Viktor was undergoing rehabilitation.

She saw photos of naked women on his phone.

She also said that Rozovyi sometimes asked her to call him her master, that she was his property.