Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitation

Exclusive
02:03 PM • 2634 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
10:21 AM • 10691 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 21194 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 27853 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 42291 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 31189 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 46069 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 51819 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 36405 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 35738 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Tsunami threat: 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Russia's KamchatkaSeptember 13, 04:54 AM • 8768 views
Elon Musk made a mistake in DOGE, focusing on layoffs - US Secretary of CommerceSeptember 13, 05:17 AM • 3820 views
Boris Johnson visited Odesa for the first time with Lord AshcroftSeptember 13, 05:39 AM • 13378 views
US to sanction companies from countries supplying goods to Russia's military-industrial complexSeptember 13, 08:37 AM • 10911 views
Two men brutally raped a minor in Khmelnytskyi region, court arrested suspectsPhoto09:28 AM • 10307 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 21205 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 24331 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 26626 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 46072 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 25293 views
UNN Lite
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideo02:46 PM • 204 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 51819 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 42635 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 90362 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 51120 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Olha Merzlikina, Viktor Rozovyi's ex-wife, explained that the funds from the bank for his rehabilitation and assistance to fellow soldiers were spent on medications, devices, a rehabilitation center, and support for the military. She also provided a report from Monobank, which confirmed the targeted use of the funds.

Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitation

Olha Merzlikina, the ex-wife of veteran and comedian Viktor Rozovyi, revealed where the funds from the bank for Rozovyi's rehabilitation went, UNN reports.

Details

In his scandalous interview with Ramina Eskhazai, Viktor Rozovyi stated that after the divorce, he paid Merzlikina 500,000 UAH in moral compensation from the bank, which was collecting funds for his rehabilitation. Rozovyi claimed that Merzlikina knew about this and approved it.

In an interview with Masha Efrosinina, Merzlikina stated that she returned all the funds that were in the monobank and were collected for his rehabilitation.

I wasn't interested in where he would get 500,000 UAH, because I must note that for a whole year he received state payments of 130,000. At that time, I, who quit my job, earned almost nothing, maybe 20-something thousand. He worked as a host, editor in "Liga Smihu", he is a media person, he has good savings, he had funds. What funds he transferred to me, I don't know. He transferred them to me from his personal account. This is entirely his responsibility. Masha, I'm very sorry if he transferred these funds from the bank for his rehabilitation. I'm very sad then. This is his responsibility 

- said Merzlikina.

Merzlikina stated that Rozovyi is lying about her knowing that he was transferring 500,000 UAH to her from the monobank, which was opened for his rehabilitation.

That's a lie. I transferred the remaining funds in the bank to him, and how he disposed of them is his problem. He transferred the funds to me later 

- said Merzlikina.

She transferred over 2.6 million UAH to Rozovyi.

Where did the funds from Viktor's monobank go, where there was over 7 million UAH?

The funds went to his rehabilitation, the funds went to additional medications that doctors asked me for. Yes, treatment at "Feofania" was free, but there were many additional expenses. We needed to buy some medications, devices. We looked for as many devices as possible that could help him: neurostimulators, some gloves, orthoses, we made him a wheelchair, a shower chair, additional work with rehabilitation specialists who worked overtime, masseurs who came to him. He spent two months rehabilitating in Modrychi - it's a paid rehabilitation center. Why doesn't he talk about it?

- Merzlikina stated.

She also noted that the funds were not only spent on his rehabilitation.

When we opened the bank, we wrote - for Viktor's rehabilitation and assistance to his comrades who saved him. We immediately transferred the largest amount to his comrades - one and a half million. Subsequently, there was also communication with his comrades, and they often sent requests to close something, these were also large sums. I always said: Viktor, the comrades are asking for this. He says: "Yes, of course, transfer it." The comrades need to close that collection, to which he said: "Olya, don't even ask me about such things." So large sums were closed, not one and a half million went to the comrades. Over 2 million UAH went there 

- Merzlikina said.

She said that after Viktor's scandalous interview with Ramina, Monobank contacted her with a financial monitoring request to provide a report on the targeted use of funds from the bank.

I provided all the reports, to which Monobank replied: "Thank you, we currently have no claims regarding the targeted use of funds from the bank." The bank has no claims against me 

- Merzlikina stated.

Comedian and soldier Viktor Rozovyi tells whether he will walk after rehabilitation24.10.24, 17:03 • 18709 views

Addition

In April 2024, it became known that former member of the "Zahoretska Liudmyla Stepanivna" team and comedian Viktor Rozovyi, who was serving in the 3rd Assault Brigade at the time, received a shrapnel wound to the head at the front and underwent surgery.

In May of this year, Merzlikina announced her divorce from Rozovyi due to his infidelities.

Subsequently, Viktor Rozovyi stated in an interview with Ramina that he had cheated on his ex-wife three times. Twice, while married to her, during the full-scale war. He claimed that he cheated because Merzlikina refused to visit him in frontline regions when he was fighting.

"Don't go, but then don't post things like 'he cheated,'" Rozovyi explained his actions.

Merzlikina stated in an interview with Efrosinina that she and Viktor were happy for the first three years, and then problems began in their relationship, particularly because Rozovyi began to gain popularity and attention from other women.

Olha learned about the numerous infidelities when Viktor was undergoing rehabilitation.

She saw photos of naked women on his phone.

She also said that Rozovyi sometimes asked her to call him her master, that she was his property.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyUNN Lite
charity