"Roskomnadzor" blocked Snapchat in Russia: the app was allegedly used for "terrorism and fraud"

The popular mobile application Snapchat, which allows users to exchange photos and videos that disappear after viewing or after 24 hours, has been blocked in Russia. This was reported by the publication Meduza, writes UNN.

Details

"Roskomnadzor" explained its decision by stating that the service, according to Russian law enforcement agencies, is allegedly "used to organize and carry out terrorist acts on the country's territory, recruit their perpetrators, commit fraudulent and other crimes against our citizens."

Thus, Snapchat has joined the list of social platforms and messengers whose access is restricted in Russia.

