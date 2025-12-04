"Roskomnadzor" blocked Snapchat in Russia: the app was allegedly used for "terrorism and fraud"

$42.200.13
Exclusive
03:01 PM
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
12:31 PM
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.December 4, 07:55 AM • 18444 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 20168 views
Clashes at the "Zhovten" sanatorium near Kyiv: what does businessman Kaufman have to do with it?11:36 AM • 10734 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 16799 views
Macron warned that the US could "betray" Ukraine - media leaked conversation of EU leaders12:47 PM • 7416 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
03:01 PM
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 16818 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
12:12 PM
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 36293 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 63546 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Pete Hegseth
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Belgium
Great Britain
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideo02:10 PM • 3654 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 20173 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 24678 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 69538 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 72528 views
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The New York Times
Film

"Roskomnadzor" blocked Snapchat in Russia: the app was allegedly used for "terrorism and fraud"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Roskomnadzor blocked the Snapchat mobile application in Russia, claiming that it was used to organize terrorist acts and fraud. Snapchat has joined the list of other blocked platforms such as Roblox and FaceTime.

"Roskomnadzor" blocked Snapchat in Russia: the app was allegedly used for "terrorism and fraud"

The popular mobile application Snapchat, which allows users to exchange photos and videos that disappear after viewing or after 24 hours, has been blocked in Russia. This was reported by the publication Meduza, writes UNN.

Details

"Roskomnadzor" explained its decision by stating that the service, according to Russian law enforcement agencies, is allegedly "used to organize and carry out terrorist acts on the country's territory, recruit their perpetrators, commit fraudulent and other crimes against our citizens."

Russia blocked access to Roblox allegedly due to the dissemination of extremist materials03.12.25, 16:45 • 7104 views

Thus, Snapchat has joined the list of social platforms and messengers whose access is restricted in Russia.

"Threatens state security": "Roskomnadzor" completely blocked FaceTime in Russia04.12.25, 13:42 • 2162 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies