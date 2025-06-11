Romanian President Dan to visit Ukraine: what's on the agenda
Kyiv • UNN
Nicușor Dan will participate in the summit in Odesa, where he will confirm support for Ukraine and discuss security in the Black Sea. A trilateral meeting with Moldova is also planned.
Romanian President Nicușor Dan is visiting Ukraine today, where he is scheduled to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Odesa, the president's office said, UNN reports.
Romanian President Nicușor Dan will participate on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Odesa in the fourth Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit, which is hosted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Reference
The Ukraine-Southeast Europe format was launched in 2023 in the context of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine as a regional platform to support Ukraine, as well as to jointly combat the complex consequences of the war in the vicinity and the consequences for the wider region, which shares security interests.
During the meeting, Nicușor Dan, as stated, "will reaffirm Romania's commitment to continue supporting Ukraine at all levels, as well as to participate in efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace, as well as in efforts related to reconstruction."
The President of Romania, according to the report, will also "emphasize the importance of maintaining unity and a coordinated approach throughout the region represented at the summit for the overall security of the European continent" and "emphasize the need to pay special attention to the Black Sea, including from the point of view of the security of trade routes."
"During his trip to Odesa, President Nicușor Dan will also participate in a trilateral meeting Romania-Republic of Moldova-Ukraine, during which he will discuss with his counterparts the most important interconnection projects, especially energy infrastructure, the process of joining the European Union and cooperation in the field of security," the statement reads.
