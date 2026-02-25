Romania reports large-scale Russian cyber operation against critical infrastructure - CPD

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
09:16 AM • 898 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 1514 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
08:12 AM • 3916 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
06:19 AM • 3790 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 14405 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 23618 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 20004 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 19499 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 16711 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 15837 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
92%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia at the UN Security Council: Europe is not inclined to support trilateral negotiations on resolving the "Ukrainian crisis"February 25, 12:08 AM • 9224 views
Russians are buying real estate near military facilities in Europe - The TelegraphFebruary 25, 12:45 AM • 11149 views
Germany will not boycott the opening of the Paralympics due to the participation of Russians and BelarusiansFebruary 25, 01:19 AM • 6078 views
Kyiv will never agree to territorial concessions to Russia - Ukraine at the UN Security CouncilFebruary 25, 02:32 AM • 7272 views
The "thousand cuts" tactic: Russians adopted the experience of World War II in the war against Ukraine - France24February 25, 03:06 AM • 5090 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 30814 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 41365 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 59086 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 76353 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 78897 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Steve Witkoff
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 10241 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 14040 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 16559 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 21565 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 30342 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network

Romania reports large-scale Russian cyber operation against critical infrastructure - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Romanian authorities reported a hybrid destabilization operation by Moscow, which included cyberattacks on critical infrastructure. Russian-speaking hackers attacked water resources, oil pipelines, and the energy complex.

Romania reports large-scale Russian cyber operation against critical infrastructure - CPD
Photo: CPD of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

The Romanian authorities have announced a large-scale Russian cyber operation against the country's critical infrastructure. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

According to Dan Cîmpean, head of the Romanian National Cyber Security Directorate, recent attacks were part of Moscow's hybrid operation aimed at destabilizing the situation within the state.

It is also reported that in recent months, hackers have attacked the national water resources agency, the oil pipeline operator, and a large energy complex in Romania. Ransomware was used for this purpose - these attacks coincided with peak winter loads and important political decisions regarding support for Ukraine.

As noted by the CPD, Russian-speaking hacker groups Quilin and Gentlemen claimed responsibility. They added that the purpose of these attacks was to test the resilience of the energy system, create social tension, and pressure a NATO member country.

This tactic allows the Kremlin to act through criminal networks, while maintaining formal "non-involvement." This is another manifestation of Russia's hybrid aggression against Europe, which requires strengthening cyber defense and coordination of allies.

- the message says.

Recall

In early February 2026, Italian special services prevented cyberattacks on the websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and facilities related to the Winter Olympic Games. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani linked the attackers to Russia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies