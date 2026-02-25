Romania reports large-scale Russian cyber operation against critical infrastructure - CPD

Photo: CPD of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

The Romanian authorities have announced a large-scale Russian cyber operation against the country's critical infrastructure. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

According to Dan Cîmpean, head of the Romanian National Cyber Security Directorate, recent attacks were part of Moscow's hybrid operation aimed at destabilizing the situation within the state.

It is also reported that in recent months, hackers have attacked the national water resources agency, the oil pipeline operator, and a large energy complex in Romania. Ransomware was used for this purpose - these attacks coincided with peak winter loads and important political decisions regarding support for Ukraine.

As noted by the CPD, Russian-speaking hacker groups Quilin and Gentlemen claimed responsibility. They added that the purpose of these attacks was to test the resilience of the energy system, create social tension, and pressure a NATO member country.

This tactic allows the Kremlin to act through criminal networks, while maintaining formal "non-involvement." This is another manifestation of Russia's hybrid aggression against Europe, which requires strengthening cyber defense and coordination of allies. - the message says.

Recall

In early February 2026, Italian special services prevented cyberattacks on the websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and facilities related to the Winter Olympic Games. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani linked the attackers to Russia.