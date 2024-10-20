Rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih: 13 wounded, rescue operation underway
Kyiv • UNN
A missile strike on Kryvyi Rih injured 13 people, one of them in surgery. Local authorities organized a relief headquarters for residents of the affected buildings and opened an Unbreakable Point.
As a result of the rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih, 13 people were injured. This was reported by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, one person is currently in surgery.
The rescue operation is ongoing, and all utility, operational and medical services are working at the scene.
In addition, a relief headquarters has been set up in the Dovhynets executive committee for residents of the affected buildings, where construction materials such as foil and OSB are already being delivered.
The nearest Point of Resilience is located in the school №109 at 83 Yaroslav Mudryi Street, where you can also get help and support.
