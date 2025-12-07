$42.180.00
Robot police officer takes up duty in China's Zhejiang province

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

In the Chinese city of Hangzhou, the AI-powered robot Hangxing No. 1, designed for traffic control, has begun operations. It is equipped with cameras and sensors, manages traffic and pedestrian flows, and also records rule violations and issues voice warnings.

Robot police officer takes up duty in China's Zhejiang province

A new artificial intelligence robot, designed to control traffic, has started operating in the Chinese city of Hangzhou. This was reported by China's main state broadcaster CCTV, according to UNN.

Details

The device, named Hangxing No. 1, was developed in cooperation with the tactical unit of the local traffic police, and its official trials began on December 1.

The robot is designed to support the work of inspectors and assist them in traffic regulation. It is equipped with advanced cameras and sensors, thanks to which it can manage the flow of vehicles and pedestrians.

Hangxing No. 1 performs typical traffic controller signals - for example, "move forward" or "stop", reproduced based on the gestures of real police officers. In addition, it has a digital whistle and can synchronize with traffic light systems.

The robot records rule violations in real time - including riding without a helmet, crossing a stop line, or crossing the road in unauthorized places. In case of a violation, it immediately issues a voice warning with a polite reminder of the rules.

Traffic police representatives note that the system can constantly learn directly at intersections. In the future, it is planned to improve it with the help of language models so that the robot can provide reference information, conduct safety conversations, and perform complex voice communications.

Although the exact autonomy indicators of Hangxing No. 1 are not disclosed, it is known that similar patrol robots in other regions can work on a single charge for 6 to 8 hours.

Recall

Chinese company Unitree Robotics presented a bionic humanoid robot H2, 180 cm tall and weighing 70 kg. The video demonstration showed its high agility, smooth movements, and excellent balance.

Vita Zelenetska

