Risk for Ukraine will increase during the active phase of Belarusian-Russian exercises in September - SBGS

The risk and threat to Ukraine may increase during the active phase of the joint exercises of Belarus and Russia, which will take place from September 12 to 16. Provocations and informational escalation from Belarus and Russia are also likely. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko, as reported by UNN.

He noted that currently, no strike groups "that would already be formed or would be forming" are being recorded on the border with Belarus.

At the same time, our attention is focused on the joint exercises that are to take place on the territory of Belarus, including between Belarus and Russia. Because the risk and threat to our country will certainly increase at this time. Especially during the active phase of these exercises. Which should take place in September, from the 12th to the 16th - added Demchenko.

He explained that before this, command and staff exercises, logistics and communication forces, etc., will take place. Currently, some equipment that will be involved in the training process, according to him, has already arrived on the territory of Belarus, but "its quantity is currently small."

The spokesman added that intelligence means will determine the exact number of equipment involved by the Russians and Belarusians, and based on this, the Defense Forces will be able to assess "how much the risk to Ukraine will increase."

One should not think that an offensive (from Belarus – ed.) will immediately take place, but some provocations, escalation of the situation, even in the information field, may occur so that Ukraine reacts and strengthens this direction with additional forces and... perhaps this is Russia's expectation – to weaken more active directions where battles are being fought - he concluded.

