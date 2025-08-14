Risk for Ukraine will increase during the active phase of Belarusian-Russian exercises in September - SBGS

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 3438 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 16555 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 32224 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 37525 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 38621 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 41292 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 75492 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 77491 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 150707 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 66623 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.2m/s
48%
756mm
Popular news
"Coalition of the Willing": No restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and no veto on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO in a "peace" agreementAugust 13, 11:47 PM • 8046 views
US and Russia discuss occupation of Ukraine based on Israel model - The Times sourcesPhotoAugust 14, 12:06 AM • 10565 views
Mass protests in Serbia: dozens injured reportedVideoAugust 14, 01:04 AM • 10310 views
Trump has long sought a meeting with Putin, but risks being "trapped" - The AtlanticAugust 14, 01:32 AM • 6794 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goals04:22 AM • 10819 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 150701 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 126369 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 117046 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 127893 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 98795 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 24446 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 47014 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 100401 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 116884 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 49513 views
Actual
The Times
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Cryptocurrency
WhatsApp

Risk for Ukraine will increase during the active phase of Belarusian-Russian exercises in September - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Ukraine expects an increase in risks and possible provocations during the active phase of joint exercises of Belarus and Russia from September 12 to 16. The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, stated the absence of strike groups but warned about information escalation.

Risk for Ukraine will increase during the active phase of Belarusian-Russian exercises in September - SBGS

The risk and threat to Ukraine may increase during the active phase of the joint exercises of Belarus and Russia, which will take place from September 12 to 16. Provocations and informational escalation from Belarus and Russia are also likely. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

He noted that currently, no strike groups "that would already be formed or would be forming" are being recorded on the border with Belarus.

At the same time, our attention is focused on the joint exercises that are to take place on the territory of Belarus, including between Belarus and Russia. Because the risk and threat to our country will certainly increase at this time. Especially during the active phase of these exercises. Which should take place in September, from the 12th to the 16th

- added Demchenko.

He explained that before this, command and staff exercises, logistics and communication forces, etc., will take place. Currently, some equipment that will be involved in the training process, according to him, has already arrived on the territory of Belarus, but "its quantity is currently small."

The spokesman added that intelligence means will determine the exact number of equipment involved by the Russians and Belarusians, and based on this, the Defense Forces will be able to assess "how much the risk to Ukraine will increase."

One should not think that an offensive (from Belarus – ed.) will immediately take place, but some provocations, escalation of the situation, even in the information field, may occur so that Ukraine reacts and strengthens this direction with additional forces and... perhaps this is Russia's expectation – to weaken more active directions where battles are being fought

- he concluded.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Belarusian and Russian military personnel at the "Zapad-2025" exercises will practice planning the use of nuclear weapons and the "Oreshnik" complex. These measures are intended to strengthen the readiness of allied forces to respond to possible threats.

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarPolitics
Belarus
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine