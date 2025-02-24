ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Residents of Kursk region staying in Sumy will be returned to Russia - Russian ombudsman

Residents of Kursk region staying in Sumy will be returned to Russia - Russian ombudsman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59876 views

Moskalkova announces an agreement to evacuate residents of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation from Sumy through the territory of Belarus.

Russian Human Rights Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova announced  an agreement to evacuate residents of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation from Sumy, through the territory of Belarus.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the Russian media.

There are people who are already in Sumy today. And there is an agreement with the Red Cross and the Ukrainian side that they will be evacuated through Belarus to Russia

- moskalkova said in the state Duma.

At the same time, the official did not report the number of residents of the Kursk region who are currently in Sumy.

Recall

In early February, it became known that Ukraine is ready to open a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of Russian civilians from the Kursk region, subject to an official request from Russia. This was stated by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWarNews of the World
sumySums

