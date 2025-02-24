Residents of Kursk region staying in Sumy will be returned to Russia - Russian ombudsman

Russian Human Rights Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova announced an agreement to evacuate residents of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation from Sumy, through the territory of Belarus.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the Russian media.

There are people who are already in Sumy today. And there is an agreement with the Red Cross and the Ukrainian side that they will be evacuated through Belarus to Russia - moskalkova said in the state Duma.

At the same time, the official did not report the number of residents of the Kursk region who are currently in Sumy.

Recall

In early February, it became known that Ukraine is ready to open a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of Russian civilians from the Kursk region, subject to an official request from Russia. This was stated by the Office of the President of Ukraine.