Residents of Bilopillia and Vorozhba in Sumy region were urgently urged to evacuate: details

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 32160 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 67400 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 78640 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 131843 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 166428 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 193260 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 106699 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 100816 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101709 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67511 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Popular news

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

May 5, 05:19 AM • 40089 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 36668 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 26143 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 17592 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 13926 views
Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 67400 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 78640 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 193260 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 91665 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 114692 views
Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 14082 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 17735 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 26280 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 23480 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 41203 views
Residents of Bilopillia and Vorozhba in Sumy region were urgently urged to evacuate: details

Kyiv • UNN

 1846 views

Residents of Bilopillia and Vorozhba are urged to evacuate due to shelling. Evacuation buses depart every morning at 8:00 a.m. You can sign up for evacuation around the clock.

Residents of Bilopillia and Vorozhba in Sumy region were urgently urged to evacuate: details

Residents of the settlements of Bilopillia and Vorozhba in the Sumy region were urged to evacuate to safe regions as soon as possible. This was written on the Facebook social network by the head of the Sumy District State Administration, Mykhailo Melnyk, UNN reports.

Details

As the official noted, evacuation buses leave every morning at 8:00. You can also sign up for evacuation around the clock.

Melnyk also announced the contacts of the evacuation headquarters:

  • Operational duty officer of the Sumy evacuation headquarters district - +380 (50) 650 70 83;
    • Evacuation headquarters of the city of Vorozhba - +380935334500.

      Let's remind

      Over the past day, the Russians shelled the Sumy region almost 100 times, killing one person and wounding three. Infrastructure, housing and a food industry enterprise were damaged.

      Also, UNN reported that on the night of May 5, Russian invaders launched a combined strike on Konotop, destroying an infrastructure facility. According to preliminary data, there were no dead or wounded - this was announced by the mayor Artem Semenikhin.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyWar
      Ukraine
