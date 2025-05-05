Residents of Bilopillia and Vorozhba in Sumy region were urgently urged to evacuate: details

Residents of the settlements of Bilopillia and Vorozhba in the Sumy region were urged to evacuate to safe regions as soon as possible. This was written on the Facebook social network by the head of the Sumy District State Administration, Mykhailo Melnyk, UNN reports.

Details

As the official noted, evacuation buses leave every morning at 8:00. You can also sign up for evacuation around the clock.

Melnyk also announced the contacts of the evacuation headquarters:

Operational duty officer of the Sumy evacuation headquarters district - +380 (50) 650 70 83;

Evacuation headquarters of the city of Vorozhba - +380935334500.

Let's remind

Over the past day, the Russians shelled the Sumy region almost 100 times, killing one person and wounding three. Infrastructure, housing and a food industry enterprise were damaged.

Also, UNN reported that on the night of May 5, Russian invaders launched a combined strike on Konotop, destroying an infrastructure facility. According to preliminary data, there were no dead or wounded - this was announced by the mayor Artem Semenikhin.