Rescuers of the State Emergency Service showed how they put out a large-scale fire caused by an enemy Lancet strike on Sumy

Rescuers showed the extinguishing of a large-scale fire at an enterprise in Sumy, caused by an enemy attack. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the day before, the enemy attacked the civilian infrastructure of the city of Sumy. A large-scale fire broke out in the premises of one of the enterprises.

Due to the threat of repeated strikes, rescuers were forced to periodically stop work and head to a shelter - the video caption says.

It is indicated that despite the high fire load and the difficult security situation, SES employees managed to extinguish the fire. There were no casualties.

Recall

On Saturday evening, June 21, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Kovpakivskyi district of the Sumy community. According to preliminary information, it was a Lancet drone strike. As a result of the shelling, the premises of one of the enterprises were damaged.

