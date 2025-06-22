$41.690.00
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
06:14 PM • 14164 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 35565 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 95300 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 75614 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 110804 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 208521 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 177592 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 91417 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95394 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 88398 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service showed how they put out a large-scale fire caused by an enemy Lancet strike on Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

A large-scale fire at one of the enterprises in Sumy, which arose as a result of an enemy attack on June 21, has been extinguished. Due to the threat of repeated strikes, rescuers were forced to periodically suspend work and go to shelters

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service showed how they put out a large-scale fire caused by an enemy Lancet strike on Sumy

Rescuers showed the extinguishing of a large-scale fire at an enterprise in Sumy, caused by an enemy attack. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the day before, the enemy attacked the civilian infrastructure of the city of Sumy. A large-scale fire broke out in the premises of one of the enterprises.

Due to the threat of repeated strikes, rescuers were forced to periodically stop work and head to a shelter

- the video caption says.

It is indicated that despite the high fire load and the difficult security situation, SES employees managed to extinguish the fire. There were no casualties.

Recall

On Saturday evening, June 21, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Kovpakivskyi district of the Sumy community. According to preliminary information, it was a Lancet drone strike. As a result of the shelling, the premises of one of the enterprises were damaged.

Russian army attacked a high-rise building in Sumy with a 20.06.25, 23:38 • 3082 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Sums
