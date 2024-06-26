Rescuers come under repeated enemy fire in Kherson, wounded

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 54911 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 61929 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 84591 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 169140 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 215493 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 133175 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 362369 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180269 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148849 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197546 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 31397 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 43901 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 50883 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 62832 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47253 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 54718 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 49373 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 61719 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 64914 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 84401 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 1078 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 4978 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 12132 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33562 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35467 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Rescuers come under repeated enemy fire in Kherson, wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27100 views

Two rescuers received shrapnel wounds and damaged a fire truck when Russian troops repeatedly fired at a fire brigade that was responding to a fire in one of Kherson's districts.

Rescuers come under repeated enemy fire in Kherson, wounded

In Kherson, two rescuers were injured due to repeated enemy shelling, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

"Another enemy shelling caused a fire in a garage cooperative in one of the city's neighborhoods. A firefighting unit that arrived to extinguish the fire came under repeated fire. Two rescuers sustained shrapnel wounds," the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service, the rescuers were taken to a medical facility in moderate condition.

A fire truck was also damaged.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kherson
