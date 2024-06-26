Rescuers come under repeated enemy fire in Kherson, wounded

In Kherson, two rescuers were injured due to repeated enemy shelling, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

"Another enemy shelling caused a fire in a garage cooperative in one of the city's neighborhoods. A firefighting unit that arrived to extinguish the fire came under repeated fire. Two rescuers sustained shrapnel wounds," the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service, the rescuers were taken to a medical facility in moderate condition.

A fire truck was also damaged.