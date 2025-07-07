Removed from office immediately after airport collapse: Russia reports suicide of former head of Russian Ministry of Transport

Former head of the Russian Ministry of Transport Roman Starovoit, who was dismissed today, was reportedly found dead in the Moscow region, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel Baza.

According to preliminary data, Starovoit committed suicide in his house in the Odintsovo district.

Today he was removed from his post. The dismissal happened almost immediately after the collapse in Russian airports, which led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights. At the same time, it is unknown whether the decision to resign the minister is related to the event - the message says.

However, information about Starovoit's death has not yet been officially confirmed.

