Rehabilitation monopoly service is being introduced in Ukraine: what will change

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to introduce a rehabilitation mono-service, which will allow rehabilitation specialists to provide care to patients individually, without involving a whole team of doctors. This is reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN writes.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to introduce a rehabilitation mono-service. This means that rehabilitation specialists (physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech and language therapists) will be able to provide rehabilitation care separately from multidisciplinary teams independently and in cooperation with family doctors, if necessary - the statement said.

What does it change?

The services will be provided on an outpatient basis, at the patient's home or in the community where they live.

At the primary level of medical care, it will not be necessary to draw up an individual plan if there is a referral from a family doctor.

Medical institutions will focus on more complex cases and reduce the burden on hospitals.

The funding will be provided under the Medical Guarantee Program.

Why is it important

Outpatient rehabilitation provided close to home will allow patients not only to continue their recovery after discharge from the hospital, but also to study or work at the same time.

High-quality, free and evidence-based rehabilitation that is equally accessible across the country, wherever a person is, is our top priority. The introduction of a mono-service will make rehabilitation care even more accessible to patients. In particular, this applies to those who need only one type of therapy. The integration of rehabilitation at the primary level is a step towards ensuring a continuous rehabilitation process and improving the quality of medical services in each community. The Ministry of Health continues to build the rehabilitation system, providing it with qualified personnel and developing it at the level of regions and communities: outpatient rehabilitation care should become available in villages, towns and cities, as well as community-based rehabilitation," said Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko.

The Ministry of Health explained: some medical workers may be exempt from mobilization