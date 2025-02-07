Rehabilitation monopoly service is being introduced in Ukraine: what will change

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 2333 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 57053 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101302 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104795 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122026 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101954 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128539 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103489 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116896 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105561 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101890 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 83980 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 110776 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105177 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 2356 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122027 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128539 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161740 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151924 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105184 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 110781 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138151 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139915 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167712 views
Rehabilitation monopoly service is being introduced in Ukraine: what will change

Rehabilitation monopoly service is being introduced in Ukraine: what will change

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27024 views

The government has authorized rehabilitation specialists to provide care to patients without the involvement of a team of doctors. The services will be provided on an outpatient basis, at home or in the community as part of the medical guarantee program.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to introduce a rehabilitation mono-service, which will allow rehabilitation specialists to provide care to patients individually, without involving a whole team of doctors. This is reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN writes.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to introduce a rehabilitation mono-service. This means that rehabilitation specialists (physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech and language therapists) will be able to provide rehabilitation care separately from multidisciplinary teams independently and in cooperation with family doctors, if necessary 

- the statement said.

What does it change?

The services will be provided on an outpatient basis, at the patient's home or in the community where they live.

At the primary level of medical care, it will not be necessary to draw up an individual plan if there is a referral from a family doctor.

Medical institutions will focus on more complex cases and reduce the burden on hospitals.

The funding will be provided under the Medical Guarantee Program.

Why is it important

Outpatient rehabilitation provided close to home will allow patients not only to continue their recovery after discharge from the hospital, but also to study or work at the same time.

High-quality, free and evidence-based rehabilitation that is equally accessible across the country, wherever a person is, is our top priority. The introduction of a mono-service will make rehabilitation care even more accessible to patients. In particular, this applies to those who need only one type of therapy. The integration of rehabilitation at the primary level is a step towards ensuring a continuous rehabilitation process and improving the quality of medical services in each community. The Ministry of Health continues to build the rehabilitation system, providing it with qualified personnel and developing it at the level of regions and communities: outpatient rehabilitation care should become available in villages, towns and cities, as well as community-based rehabilitation," said Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko.

The Ministry of Health explained: some medical workers may be exempt from mobilization07.02.25, 07:24 • 32476 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyHealth
viktor-liashkoViktor Lyashko
ukraineUkraine

